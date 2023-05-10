site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Working as opener Wednesday
Beeks will be the opener for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Beeks will work the first inning or two for the series finale against the Orioles, and then he'll give way to Yonny Chirinos with Chirinos the bulk hurler for Wednesday's contest.
