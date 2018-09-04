Beeks is slated to work as the Rays' primary pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

For the second straight day, the Rays will turn to Ryne Stanek as their opening pitcher, but he'll likely be limited to around one inning before turning things over to Beeks. The left-handed rookie endured a bumpy debut with the Rays on July 28, but since then, he has performed exceptionally in the unconventional bullpen role. Beeks has covered at least three innings in each of his last six outings, posting a 2.63 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over that span.