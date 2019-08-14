Rays' Jalen Beeks: Working as traditional starter
The Rays will deploy Beeks in a traditional starting role in Wednesday's game against the Padres, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Though he's typically entered contests behind an opening pitcher throughout the season, Beeks was used as a normal starter in his most recent outing Aug. 9 in Seattle. He performed acceptably while limiting the opposition to two runs (one earned) over 3.2 innings, so Beeks will be given another chance to work right at the beginning of the game. Since Beeks has cleared the 90-pitch mark just once this season, expect him to have a fairly short leash Wednesday if he ends up running into trouble.
