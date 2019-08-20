Beeks will serve as the Rays' bulk reliever behind opener Jose Castillo in Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beeks has worked behind an opener in most of his outings this season, but with injuries hitting the rotation hard in recent weeks, the Rays deployed the southpaw in a traditional starting role in his last two turns. That decision didn't pay off, as Beeks logged only 8.2 innings between the two starts while surrendering seven runs on 14 hits and four walks. Entering the game behind Castillo should prove more beneficial for Beeks, who should have the luxury of avoiding the top of the batting order once he's summoned from the bullpen. Over 22 appearances out of the bullpen this season, Beeks has posted a 2.97 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 72.2 frames.