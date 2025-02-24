The Rays signed Westbrook to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Westbrook, 29, saw his first major-league action in 2024 with the Red Sox, producing a .584 OPS over 21 contests. He's likely to begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Durham, where he'll provide utility depth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jamie Westbrook: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Jamie Westbrook: Loses 40-man roster spot•
-
Red Sox's Jamie Westbrook: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Jamie Westbrook: Back on bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Jamie Westbrook: Late entry into lineup•
-
Red Sox's Jamie Westbrook: Back in Boston•