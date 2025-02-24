Now Playing

The Rays signed Westbrook to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Westbrook, 29, saw his first major-league action in 2024 with the Red Sox, producing a .584 OPS over 21 contests. He's likely to begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Durham, where he'll provide utility depth.

