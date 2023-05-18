Adam blew a save against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing three runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters over one inning.

Adam got the call from the bullpen with the Rays up by three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he couldn't get the job done. The right-hander put the first two batters he faced on base via a walk and hit-by-pitch, then retired the next two hitters before serving up a game-tying three-run homer to Francisco Alvarez. It was the second blown save over the past three outings for Adam, whose ERA shot up from 1.59 to 3.00 as a result of Wednesday's collapse. Co-closer Pete Fairbanks also blew a save with a poor appearance Wednesday, and the pair will likely continue sharing fireman duties moving forward.