Adam recorded his eighth save of the season in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, walking one in a scoreless ninth inning.

With Pete Fairbanks (hip) continuing to have trouble staying healthy, Adam has been the most reliable arm in the Rays' bullpen this season. The 31-year-old righty has gone 8-for-10 on save chances since the beginning of May with a 23:6 K:BB through 14 innings, but if Tampa Bay looks outside the organization and trades for a high-leverage arm or two, Adam could find himself back in a fireman role similar to last year's when he wound up with 21 holds and eight saves despite elite ratios.