Adam (2-3) alowed two earmed runs on two hits while striking out one across one inning to take the loss Monday against the Blue Jays.

Adam entered the game in a setup role with a one-run lead in the eighth inning. However, he allowed a leadoff single and then served up a two-run home run to Bo Bichette to blow the advantage. Adam has an excellent 1.54 ERA with a 0.69 WHIP with a 71:14 K:BB accross 58.1 innings while serving as a part-time closer for the season, though he's now given up four earned runs across his last 7.2 frames.