Adam picked up the save Sunday against Baltimore, striking out the only two batters he faced in a 4-1 victory.

Adam came on in the ninth inning with one out and one on and needed only eight pitched to strike out both Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman. It was his sixth save this season and second this month. The 31-year-old has not allowed a run in his last eight outings, giving up one hit and a walk while striking out eight in 8.1 innings in that span. He'll continue to get occasional save chances but those opportunities will likely remain unpredictable as the Rays continue to employ a closer committee.