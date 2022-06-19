Adam recorded one out without allowing a baserunner to record a hold Saturday against the Orioles.

Adam's outing was brief and not particularly notable, though he followed starter Jeffrey Springs into the game in the fourth inning. Adam picked up his second save of the season June 9 -- which came after Andrew Kittredge (elbow) went down -- though Colin Poche closed out Saturday's win. Adam has been excellent this season by maintaining a 0.68 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB, though it appears that he will be reserved for high-leverage scenarios rather than a traditional ninth-inning role.