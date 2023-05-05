Adam picked up the save Thursday against Pittsburgh. He allowed two runs (zero earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out three over one inning.

Adam nearly blew his second save of the season Thursday, walking Tucupita Marcano after striking out Rodolfo Castro to start the ninth. Marcano advanced to second after an error by Taylor Walls on a fielder's choice hit by Bryan Reynolds left both runners safe. Both Reynolds and Marcano came around to score on a Carlos Santana bases-clearing double to right with two outs. However, Adam managed to stave off the Pirates' comeback efforts, striking out Connor Joe to end the game. Though Adam should continue to receive closer's work with Pete Fairbanks (finger) on the 15-day injured list, he could face competition if his struggles sustain.