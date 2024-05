Adam tossed one scoreless inning to pick up the save Monday against the Red Sox. He walked one and struck out three.

With Pete Fairbanks unavailable due to a cut on his throwing hand, Adam was called upon Monday to close the door for his third save. Adam, who served as the Rays' main end-game option while Fairbanks was on the shelf prior to his return on May 11, will likely remain the preferred option until Fairbanks is ready to return from his most recent setback.