Adam (oblique) is hoping to return from the injured list following the team's current road trip, MLB.com reports.

Adam has been sidelined since Aug. 29 and is eligible to return as soon as Sept. 14. While he may not be ready to be activated when first eligible, the team is hoping to get him back in time for a pivotal intra-division series with the Orioles beginning on the 19th. While the target date has been set, it's unclear what steps Adam has taken toward a potential return.