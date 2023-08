Adam tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his 12th save of the year in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Yankees.

Adam picked up his first save since June 14th after sending down the Yankees' hitters in order on 15 pitches. Adam still appears to be the next man up in the pecking order for saves should Peter Fairbanks ever be unavailable, like he was Sunday. Adam has picked up two wins, a save and a hold in 10 appearances in August while registering a 3.27 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB in 11 innings.