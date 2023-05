Adam picked up the save in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Brewers. He struck out one over two-thirds of a scoreless inning.

Adam got the save opportunity after Pete Fairbanks closed out Friday Night's win and didn't allow a single baserunner in his time on the mound. Adam stepped in for Trevor Kelly, who opened up the ninth and walked both Rowdy Tellez and Brian Anderson before being yanked. Through 21 appearances (19.2 innings) Adam holds a 2.75 ERA with a 25:6 K/BB.