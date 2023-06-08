Adam (2-1) blew his fourth save of the season but still picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Twins, giving up a run in the ninth inning on a hit and a walk while also hitting two batters with pitches.

Tampa Bay deployed a bullpen day and kept Minnesota off the board for eight innings, but Adam's control deserted him in the ninth and nearly led to disaster. After he gave up the tying run and loaded the bases with one out, however, the Rays were able to turn a slick 5-4-3 double play to end the threat, setting the stage for Randy Arozarena to walk it off in the bottom of the frame. Adam is now 9-for-12 in converting save chances since the beginning of May, but he'll continue to hold down the fort as the closer until Pete Fairbanks (hip) is able to get healthy -- or the front office swings a deal for high-leverage reinforcements.