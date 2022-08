Adam struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old right-hander continues to be a key member of the Rays' late-inning committee. Adam has picked up three saves and five holds in 13 appearances since the beginning of July while being scored upon only once in that stretch, posting a 0.75 ERA, 0.42 WHIP and 18:0 K:BB over his last 12 innings.