Adam earned the save Sunday, striking out one in the ninth inning of a 7-5 victory over Baltimore.

Facing the top three hitters in the Orioles' lineup, Adam got two groundouts and a strikeout en route to his fourth save of the season. The 30-year-old ends the first half having set career highs in nearly every counting category and posting his best rate stats as well. With a 1.41 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 46:8 K:BB, Adam is in the upper echelon of relievers in baseball in 2022.