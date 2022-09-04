Adam picked up the save Saturday against the Yankees, allowing one run on e one hit while striking out two and walking none over one inning.

Adam allowed a solo shot to Aaron Judge in the top of the ninth, but it would turn out not to matter as the reliever would close out the inning and earn the save. It was his eighth save of the season and put him one ahead of Colin Poche for the team lead. There are 10 Rays pitchers with at least one save this season, but Brooks Raley, Poche and Adam seem to be the favorites as they have six, seven and eight saves respectively. This is clearly a bullpen by committee approach, but with a talented team like the Rays, there is still value in rostering Adam even if he does not earn every save chance.