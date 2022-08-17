Adam earned the save Tuesday, striking out two in 1.1 innings in a 3-1 victory over the Yankees.

Adam entered the game in the eighth inning with two outs and one on to face Aaron Judge and got the slugger to ground out. He then worked a perfect ninth, including fanning Anthony Rizzo and Jose Trevino. Adam has been called upon to finish out the last three ballgames for the Rays, saving Sunday's contest against Baltimore and finishing Monday's 4-0 victory over New York. His seven saves are tied for the team lead with Colin Poche and Brooks Raley.