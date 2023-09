Adam left Friday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Adam, who just returned Thursday from a three-week stay on the injured list to heal a left oblique strain, departed with a trainer at his side after uncorking a wild pitch in the top of the ninth inning. Maybe his oblique strain wasn't all the way healed, or this could be a new injury. Erasmo Ramirez replaced him on the mound.