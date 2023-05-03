Adam picked up the save in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Pirates. He allowed no runs on one hit while striking out three over one inning.

Adam saw his first save chance of the season with Pete Fairbanks (finger) still unavailable. The 31-year-old Adam took advantage of the opportunity, striking out three Pirates to seal a 4-1 win. Adam is off to another strong start in his second season with Tampa Bay, pitching to a 1.59 ERA with a 0.97 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB through 11.1 innings. He'll likely be the Rays' preferred option in the ninth while Fairbanks is out.