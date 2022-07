Adam struck out the only two batters he faced and earned a save over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Adam finished off the 7-3 win in quick fashion after Shawn Armstrong ran into some trouble in the ninth inning. The 30-year-old righty needed just seven pitches to pick up his first save since June 9. Adam lowered his season ERA to 1.44 with a 35:8 K:BB through 34 appearances.