Adam picked up the save during Friday's 5-4 win over the Yankees, tossing a scoreless ninth in which he allowed one hit and zero walks while striking out one.

With Pete Fairbanks (forearm) on the 15-injured list, Adam has drawn three saves chances over the past week and was able to secure the win in each of those games. The right-hander is now 3-for-4 in save opportunities and currently sports a 1.35 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and a 17:5 K:BB across 14 outings (13.1 innings). As long as Fairbanks is sidelined, Adam will presumably be Tampa Bay's go-to closer.