Adam picked up the save during Monday's 3-0 win over the Orioles, striking out the side over a scoreless ninth in which he allowed one hit and didn't walk a batter.

With Pete Fairbanks (forearm) on the injured list, Adam continues to operate as the Rays' go-to closer. He's recorded four saves over his past five outings and holds a 10:1 K:BB during that stretch. Fairbanks has started to play catch again and is eligible to return May 16.