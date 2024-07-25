Adam (4-2) allowed four earned runs (two earned) on two walks and two hits while striking out one to take the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Adam entered the game in the eighth inning with the score tied at 2-2. He retired two of the first three batters he faced but let the next three hitters reach base, all of whom came around to score on a pair of fielding miscues by the Rays. Adam has allowed five earned runs across his last three innings, but he still has an excellent 2.54 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 46 frames on the campaign.