Adam (0-1) allowed one earned run on one hit across 0.2 innings to take the loss Friday against the Yankees.

Adam entered the game with a one-run lead and a runner on first base in the eighth inning. He served up a two-run home run to Anthony Rizzo -- the first batter he faced -- to take his first loss of the season. Adam had allowed two earned runs across 15.1 innings entering the contest, so this was a misstep among a larger track record of strong performances. He should continue to see plenty of save chances so long as Pete Fairbanks (forearm) is sidelined.