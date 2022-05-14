Adam struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his first career save in a 5-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Andrew Kittredge, who wound up getting the win, and Brooks Raley both worked in the eighth inning, and manager Kevin Cash chose Adam to handle the ninth against the middle of the Toronto order. The 30-year-old needed 17 pitches (nine strikes), but he got the job done. Adam has been sharp this season while primarily working in middle relief, adding two holds to his save over 14 appearances with a 1.26 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB through 14.1 innings.