Adam won his arbitration case Saturday against the Rays and will make $1.775 million in 2023, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The team filed at $1.55 million when arbitration figures were exchanged in November. Adam, still believed to be a candidate for a springtime contract extension, registered a sparkling 1.56 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 75:17 K:BB over 63.1 regular-season innings for the Rays in 2022. He earned eight saves along the way and is expected to get even more opportunities at closer this year.