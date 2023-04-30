The Rays will add Guerra to their 26-man roster Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 27-year-old was acquired from the Brewers on Saturday and will officially join his new team ahead of Sunday's series finale versus the White Sox. He finished last season with Tampa Bay before being dealt to Milwaukee during the offseason. Guerra surrendered eight runs on 10 hits with a 5:9 K:BB across 8.1 innings with the Brewers this season, and he should fill a low-leverage role for the Rays.