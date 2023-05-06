Guerra will operate as the Rays' opening pitcher for Sunday's matchup with the Yankees, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

After being acquired via trade from the Brewers on April 29, Guerra served as the team's opener Tuesday versus the Pirates, walking two batters while pitching two-thirds scoreless to begin the contest. He'll now look to make it two straight scoreless outings since returning to Tampa Bay prior to handing the ball off to Josh Fleming as the Rays go for the series win Sunday. Guerra owns an 8.00 ERA and 2.33 WHIP with five strikeouts over nine innings in nine appearances this season with the Brewers and Rays, though his numbers are inflated by the five runs he allowed to the Pirates over 1.2 innings on April 23.