Guerra was traded from the Brewers to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Guerra had been designated for assignment by Milwaukee earlier this week after allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits and nine walks through 8.1 innings to begin the 2023 campaign. The 27-year-old reliever spent a portion of the 2022 season with Tampa Bay and posted a 3.38 ERA across 16 frames.