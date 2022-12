The Rays acquired Belge from the Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for right-hander J.P. Feyereisen (shoulder), Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A 25-year-old lefty reliever, Belge has yet to pitch at the Double-A or Triple-A level. He spent the entire 2022 campaign at High-A Great Lakes, posting a 3.66 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 50:17 K:BB in 32 innings.