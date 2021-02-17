The Rays acquired Springs and pitcher Chris Mazza from the Red Sox on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Ronaldo Hernandez and infielder Nick Sogard, Chris Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Both Springs and Mazza were recently designated for assignment by Boston, but the two pitchers will reclaim 40-man roster spots as they make the move to a new AL East organization. Over his 16 relief outings with Boston in 2020, Springs was blasted for 16 earned runs and five home runs across 20.1 innings, but he struck out 28.3 percent of the batters he faced and backed it with a strong 16.9 percent swinging-strike rate. He'll at least give the Rays another left-handed option out of his bullpen, though he actually owns reverse splits for his career (.355 wOBA versus righties, .381 wOBA versus lefties).