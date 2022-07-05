Springs (personal) was activated from the family medical emergency list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Springs was away for a few days while tending to a personal matter, but he is back with the team and will jump right back into the rotation Tuesday night against the Red Sox. Springs has faced Boston only once this season, and he tossed two scoreless innings of relief against them back in late April.
