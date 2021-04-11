Springs, who fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed just one hit and recorded three strikeouts Saturday against the Yankees, has an unblemished ERA and 5:0 K:BB across the 3.2 innings covering his first four appearances.

Obtained in a mid-February trade with the Red Sox, Springs has proven a reliable addition to a talented Rays bullpen thus far. The 28-year-old southpaw's early success is in stark contrast to his performance over the previous two seasons, when he pitched to a 6.66 ERA and 1.86 WHIIP across 52.2 innings with the Rangers and Boston.