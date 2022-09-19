Springs (9-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out six in 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Springs held the opposition scoreless over his first three outings in September, but he was slightly less effective during Sunday's start. However, the southpaw still picked up his third win over his last four appearances. He's posted a 0.89 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 20.1 innings over four starts this month and tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Blue Jays on Friday.