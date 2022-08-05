Springs (4-3) allowed two unearned runs on four hits and struck out six over six innings to earn the win Thursday over the Tigers.

Springs had to work around a pair of errors from Yandy Diaz in the third inning, which ultimately allowed two runs to score. Other than that, Springs was sharp in his longest start since June 24. The southpaw threw 60 of 85 pitches for strikes. For the season, he has a 2.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 83:16 K:BB across 22 outings (14 starts), though he's allowed 10 runs (seven earned) through 19.1 innings in his last four appearances. Springs is tentatively lined up for a tough road start in Milwaukee next week.