Springs has been diagnosed with left arm ulnar neuritis, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
In other words, he's dealing with inflammation in the ulnar nerve of his pitching arm which can cause a numbness or tingling sensation. The injury for Springs cropped up during Thursday's start versus the Red Sox in the fourth inning. He will be re-evaluated Friday before more is known, but a stay on the injured list for Springs is almost surely coming. Taj Bradley looms as an obvious rotation replacement for Springs.