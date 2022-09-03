Springs (7-4) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out seven across 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Friday against the Yankees.

Springs worked out of several jams but was able to get swings and misses when needed. He backed his seven strikeouts with 18 swinging strikes across 97 total pitches, and he has now struck out at least seven hitters in each of his last three starts. In eight outings since the All-Star break, Springs has maintained a 2.74 ERA with a 47:11 K:BB across 42.2 frames.