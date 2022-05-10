Springs (1-1) took the loss Monday as the Rays were downed 11-3 by the Angels, allowing three runs on three hits over four innings. He struck out four.

Making his second start of the season, the southpaw kept the Angels off the board for three frames before serving up a three-run shot to Jared Walsh with two outs in the fourth. Springs got the hook after 57 pitches (41 strikes), and while his 2.12 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB through 17 innings on the season are all strong numbers, his fantasy value will be limited in the rotation until he gets stretched out a little more and can last long enough to qualify for a win.