Springs didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Brewers, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

The lefty got tagged for two runs in the first frame but settled down after that, giving the Rays a chance to tie things up before he hit the showers. Springs generated 16 swinging strikes among his 85 pitches as he fell one short of his season high in strikeouts, and he'll take an impressive 2.56 ERA and 91:18 K:BB through 84.1 innings on the year into his next outing.