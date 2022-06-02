Springs pitched five innings against Texas on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision.

Springs allowed a solo homer to Sam Huff in the second inning and another to Nathaniel Lowe in the fourth, but the Rangers didn't get any additional extra-base hits or score any more runs against him. The southpaw's season ERA actually rose to 1.88 despite the decent outing, highlighting how good he has been for the Rays this year. Springs also tied his season high with seven strikeouts in the outing, and he has notched 20 punchouts over his past 16.2 frames.