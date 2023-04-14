Springs will undergo an MRI on his left elbow Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ulnar neuritis was the initial diagnosis when Springs had to depart his start Thursday against the Red Sox. The hope is that's all he's dealing with, and his stay on the injured list will be a short one. However, the MRI will provide more clarity, with the results expected back at some point later Friday. "Just hoping for the best," Springs said. "Hopefully it's just a nerve thing that kind of flared up. I've been very fortunate. I've never had any elbow issues or anything like that, so this is all kind of new. So we'll see. Right now, I feel fine."