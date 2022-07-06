Springs gave up three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings in an 8-4 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Springs got into trouble early, giving up home runs off the bats of Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story in the first and second innings. He eventually settled down to throw a couple of scoreless frames before being pulled after four innings of work. The 29-year-old left-hander has asserted himself as a fairly dependable starter in 2022 after beginning the season in the bullpen. Despite giving up three earned runs over four innings he still has a 2.53 ERA and 1.05 WHIP this season. Springs is expected to make his next start on Monday at home in a rematch against the Red Sox.