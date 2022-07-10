Springs was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 7, with tightness in his lower right leg, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Springs presumably picked up the injury during his start last Tuesday against Boston, and he'll move to the injured list rather than make his next turn through the rotation Monday. The left-hander will be eligible to return immediately after the All-Star break July 22, though it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy by that time. Josh Fleming was promoted in a corresponding move and is likely to fill Springs' spot in the rotation.