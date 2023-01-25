Springs signed a four-year, $31 million contract extension with the Rays on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The deal can max out at $65.75 million if Springs gets his club option picked up for 2027 and reaches all of the included performance-based incentives. The 30-year-old left-hander impressed his way into a full-time rotation spot in Tampa Bay last season, delivering an overall 2.46 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 144 strikeouts (31 walks) across 135.1 innings. With his projectable workload on the rise, Springs should have late-round appeal in all standard fantasy drafts leading into the 2023 campaign.
