Springs was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Rays on Tuesday with a left elbow flexor strain, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

It was already known that Springs was likely to miss at least a couple months of action, but he's now officially on the IL and we finally have a specific diagnosis. The Rays have not publicly laid out a rehab plan for the left-hander, but he'll likely be shut down for a while before slowly ramping up a throwing program. Taj Bradley is taking Springs' spot in Tampa Bay's rotation.