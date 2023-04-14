Springs (arm) is expected to miss a minimum of two months, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Springs underwent an MRI on his left arm Friday after experiencing some nerve discomfort during his start Thursday afternoon against the Red Sox. Topkin notes that the Rays are seeking out multiple opinions before revealing an exact diagnosis, but the early indications are not good. It could even be an injury that requires surgery and leads to a long-term absence. Springs landed a four-year, $31 million contract extension in January and had looked excellent out of the gate this season.