Springs (lower leg) is expected to return from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game in Kansas City, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Springs was moved to the IL on July 10 due to right lower leg tightness, but he'll end up spending close to the minimum amount of time on the shelf so long as he completes a bullpen session Thursday or Friday without any renewed discomfort. Before being shelved with the injury, Springs had made a productive early-season transition from the bullpen into the rotation. Over his first 11 starts, Springs has produced a 3.02 ERA while striking out 59 in 53.2 innings.